Covington Capital Management Purchases 193 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Covington Capital Management increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.99.

NYSE MTB opened at $149.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.81. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

