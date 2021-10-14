LPL Financial LLC Has $34.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 812,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $34,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,597,000 after buying an additional 2,926,251 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,380,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 374.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after buying an additional 874,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after buying an additional 373,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ opened at $67.68 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.