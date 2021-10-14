LPL Financial LLC Has $35.67 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $35,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

Shares of ANTM opened at $375.45 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.01 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.44.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

