LPL Financial LLC Has $38.38 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $38,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 111.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $4,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $57.77 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

