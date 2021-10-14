Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 103.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $129.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

