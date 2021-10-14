H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.
In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HRB opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.
H&R Block Company Profile
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
