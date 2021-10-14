Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

THTX stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $338.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Theratechnologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) by 143.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.81% of Theratechnologies worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on THTX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

