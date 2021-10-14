LPL Financial LLC Purchases 185,265 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,008,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,265 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $47,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $322,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

OMFL opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.