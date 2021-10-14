CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,600 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 124.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $22,205,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

