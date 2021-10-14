Wells Fargo & Company Raises Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $162.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LSTR. Truist cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $155.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.37 and its 200-day moving average is $163.51. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $122.63 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after buying an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2,495.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 181,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after buying an additional 126,151 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Landstar System by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

