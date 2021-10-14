Analysts Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Post $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $7.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in UniFirst by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in UniFirst by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in UniFirst by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF stock opened at $217.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.