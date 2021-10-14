Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Up 792.1% in September

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, an increase of 792.1% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,724,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UATG opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems.

