Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Up 792.1% in September

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, an increase of 792.1% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,724,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UATG opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
