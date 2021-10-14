Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Ashland Global posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.22.

NYSE:ASH opened at $94.71 on Thursday. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,757 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,152,000 after acquiring an additional 812,760 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $40,431,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after acquiring an additional 332,840 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

