J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.
JBHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.85.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.71. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.
In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 137.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
Featured Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.