J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.85.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.71. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 137.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

