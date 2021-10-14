Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys Shares of 695 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 695 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $97.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $89.65 and a 52 week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.