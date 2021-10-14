Parisi Gray Wealth Management Invests $73,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,767,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 120,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,762,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RPG stock opened at $193.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $138.01 and a 52 week high of $206.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.