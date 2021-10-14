Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

