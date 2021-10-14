Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes $93,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after buying an additional 1,625,879 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $100,006,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $89.68 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

