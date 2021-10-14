Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 158,773 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,263,000 after purchasing an additional 129,222 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,053,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,251,000 after purchasing an additional 104,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 109,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $114.24 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.46 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.