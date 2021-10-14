Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 126.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $217,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 37.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 46,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,186,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,261,000 after purchasing an additional 184,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 37,176 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,378,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 579,261 shares of company stock worth $25,513,808. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

