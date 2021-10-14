AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $378,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 217,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

