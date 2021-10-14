CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,221,000 after buying an additional 236,715 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,707,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after purchasing an additional 430,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,982,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA stock opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.50 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,611,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.