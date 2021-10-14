Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,512 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $139,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $269.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $186.93 and a 1 year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

