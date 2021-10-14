Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $165,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE:TRU opened at $111.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.90.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.