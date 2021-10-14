Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $27,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $395.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

