Stifel Financial Corp Has $31.09 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2,395.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 304,802 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $31,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Owens Corning by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after buying an additional 1,396,261 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 9,054.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 893,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Owens Corning by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 981,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after buying an additional 349,909 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OC opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average is $96.34. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

