VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VXIT opened at 0.01 on Thursday. VirExit Technologies has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01.

About VirExit Technologies

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in incubating franchise business concepts designed to affect the individual, community, and local economy in rural and peri-urban areas across the globe. The company was founded by Jonathan Biggs and John Kevin Lowther on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

