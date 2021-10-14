Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the September 15th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on USNZY. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.