Viacoin Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $71,333.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00314478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

