Short Interest in Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Decreases By 50.0%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Jiangxi Copper stock opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.12. Jiangxi Copper has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $110.24.

Get Jiangxi Copper alerts:

About Jiangxi Copper

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.