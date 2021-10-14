Boosted Finance (BOOST) Market Capitalization Tops $127,000.20

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $127,000.20 and $50,043.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00071266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00122713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00077485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,446.48 or 0.99885223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,707.75 or 0.06446862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

