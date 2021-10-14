Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Short Interest Update

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the September 15th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MLP opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $201.27 million, a P/E ratio of -517.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 88.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 503.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

