Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €41.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DUE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.60 ($51.29).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €38.02 ($44.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 130.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is €40.87 and its 200 day moving average is €36.87. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a 52 week high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

