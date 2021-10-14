Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of SU opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

