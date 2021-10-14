Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2024 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

ABT has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

NYSE ABT opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,730 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.