FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Reduced by Analyst

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.70.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average of $156.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 721.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after buying an additional 999,100 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 609.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. RR Partners LP acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $47,665,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

