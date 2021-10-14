Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 224,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

