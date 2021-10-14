Stifel Financial Corp Sells 32,332 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,332 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $30,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

