Stifel Financial Corp Has $29.87 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $29,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NVS opened at $82.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.