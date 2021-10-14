Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.70% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $30,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,042,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,008 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,010 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 99,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 99,551 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.