Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 27,454 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,454 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $711,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $42,696,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Embraer stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

