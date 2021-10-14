Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HALO. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.