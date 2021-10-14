Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,451 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $697,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 44.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Redfin by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,333 shares of company stock worth $6,038,699. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

