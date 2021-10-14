KeyCorp Weighs in on Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $13.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.22.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $333.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $337.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,152 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 346.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,023,000 after buying an additional 225,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

