Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.

Micron Technology stock opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

