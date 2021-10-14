Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.
Micron Technology stock opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $96.96.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.
MU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.60.
In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.