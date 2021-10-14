ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $22.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

ADTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 7.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ADTRAN by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 14.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 144.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 169,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $18.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.51 million, a P/E ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.