JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issues Earnings Results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE JPM opened at $161.00 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.24 and a 1 year high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.28% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,955,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.
