JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issues Earnings Results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE JPM opened at $161.00 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.24 and a 1 year high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.28% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,955,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

