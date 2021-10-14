Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $90.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Hess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth $577,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $336,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 14.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 709,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,992,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES stock opened at $89.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.64. Hess has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.26 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

