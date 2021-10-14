Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $90.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.79.
Several research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of HES stock opened at $89.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.64. Hess has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.26 and a beta of 2.20.
Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
