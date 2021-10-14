Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.663 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Shares of EMA opened at C$58.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.08. Emera has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.56.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.64.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

