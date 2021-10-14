Bridge Mutual Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $349,138.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $17.24 million and approximately $349,138.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00071308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00122972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00078472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,854.38 or 1.00341890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.23 or 0.06454054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Mutual should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Mutual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BMIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.